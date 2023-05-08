Comedian Jack Whitehall making his debut at Encore Theater in July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — English comedian Jack Whitehall is set to make his venue debut at the Wynn's Encore Theater.

He's most famous for starring in movies like Jungle Cruise and Clifford The Big Red Dog as well as his Netflix specials and series Travels With My Father.

You may or may not know the Whitehall family came to Las Vegas for one of those episodes where they stopped by the Bellagio fountains and saw Magic Mike Live.

He'll be back in Las Vegas and performing on July 1.

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now.