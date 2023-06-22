Comedian Fred Armisen giving tours at Punk Rock Museum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian and Saturday Night Live alumnus Fred Armisen is coming to the valley. However, it's not to perform on stage. Instead, he'll be giving tours at the Punk Rock Museum.

According to museum officials, that will be on July 23rd and following the guided tours, Armisen will take part in a livestream event on "Turned Out A Punk", a podcast featuring "an array of special guests", which is hosted by singer and TV show host Damian Abraham.

Abraham will also host guided tour on July 24 and July 25.

As of Thursday morning, Armisen's tours have sold out but tickets are still available for tour with Abraham.

To learn more and see the full lineup of tour guides, you can visit the Punk Rock Museum's website here.