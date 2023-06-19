Comedian Chris Tucker returning to the Wynn for new set of shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Award-winning actor and comedian Chris Tucker is returning to the Encore Theater at the Wynn for a new set of shows.

Tucker was launched into comedy stardom for his roles in Friday and as Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour franchise. His latest role was in the movie AIR alongside Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Viola Davis.

The movie follows Nike as they work on building a relationship with basketball rookie Michael Jordan.

Casino officials said Tucker is scheduled to perform on July 14 and 15. Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.