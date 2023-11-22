Comedian Bill Maher coming to MGM Grand with 2024 Tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian Bill Maher is bringing his "WTF? Tour" to the valley.

On Tuesday, casino officials announced he would be performing at the David Copperfield Theater at the MGM Grand on select dates in February, June, and November, which you can see listed below.



Feb. 16, 17

June 21, 22

Nov. 1, 2

Maher started his stand-up comedy career in 1979 and continues to perform at least 50 dates a year in Las Vegas and in theaters across the country.

Tickets start at $90 and are on sale now. Guests must be at least 16 years old to attend the show and guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.