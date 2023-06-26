Comedian Bert Kreischer bringing Fully Loaded Comedy Festival to T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian Bert Kreischer is bringing a comedy festival to Las Vegas that is "Fully Loaded."

The lineup features comedians like Mark Normand, Shane Gillis, Tiffany Haddish, Stavros Halkias, Fortune Feimster, Dave Attell, Lewis Black, Jim Norton, Andrew Santino, Big Jay Oakerson, Jay Pharoah, Dan Soder, Chad Daniels, Ralph Barbosa, Rosebud Baker, and Tammy Pescatelli. However, event organizers said the lineup will vary by market, is subject to change, and additional special guests could be announced.

"Fully Loaded is the best ticket you can buy in entertainment this summer - indoors, outdoors, baseball stadiums, arenas, and The Gorge," Kreischer said. "The Fully Loaded lineupas are top to bottom the best talent to have ever graced stand-up stages. An absolute no-brainer for any comedy fan."

This year, the festival is partnering up with the charity Comedy Gives Back, which provides comics with financial crisis relief and mental health support.

The festival rolls into the valley on July 12 at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35.