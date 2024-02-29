Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes coming to The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian and actor Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is ready to bring the laughs to The Venetian Theatre.

Johnson-Reyes is best known for her impersonations of nail salons but has also been in movies and TV shows like Superstore, The Shield, Ugly Betty, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Our Family Wedding, and Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.

In case you didn't know, she is also a former Raiderette.

Johnson-Reyes is scheduled to perform at The Venetian Theatre on Saturday, July 27.

Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now.