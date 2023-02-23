Comedian Ali Wong coming back to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mastermind behind 'Baby Cobra', 'Hard Knock Wife' and 'Don Wong' is returning to the valley.

Comedian Ali Wong will once again take the stage at the Encore Theater at the Wynn.

She will perform four shows with two performances on April 28 and two performances on April 29.

The shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $60.

This isn't her first-time here in Las Vegas.

Wong sold-out the Encore Theater in February 2019.

She is currently working with A24 of her next project, a Netflix series called Beef, that is scheduled to be released in April.