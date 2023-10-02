'Come Sail Away' with Styx at the Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "The Best Of Times" is coming to the Venetian Theatre as Styx is ready to "Light Up" the stage by "Rockin' The Paradise".

Live Nation said the rock band is scheduled to perform at the resort for a five-night engagement early next year. You can see the performance dates listed below.



Jan. 26, 27, 31

Feb. 2, 3

All shows are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.