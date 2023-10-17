Collective Soul ready to 'Shine' at Palms Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rock band behind songs like "Shine", "December", "The World I Know", "Heavy", and "Where the River Flows" are getting ready to visit the valley.

Collective Soul is scheduled to perform at the Palms' Pearl Concert Theater on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

The band is celebrating their 30th anniversary since they originally formed in Georgia.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. and prices start at $49.