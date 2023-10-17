Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Collective Soul ready to 'Shine' at Palms Casino

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Collective Soul - Promo Photo - Cred David Abbott.jpg
Posted at 12:01 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 15:01:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rock band behind songs like "Shine", "December", "The World I Know", "Heavy", and "Where the River Flows" are getting ready to visit the valley.

Collective Soul is scheduled to perform at the Palms' Pearl Concert Theater on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

The band is celebrating their 30th anniversary since they originally formed in Georgia.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. and prices start at $49.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH