Clark County Summer Day Camps start this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is hosting Summer Day Camps across the valley starting this week.

County officials said the programs are for kids that are between six and 12 years old. Activities include arts and crafts, team sports, and field trips. It costs $21 per child per day. The camps are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and start on Tuesday. The camps are scheduled to run through August 4.

According to county officials, participants must bring a lunch and two snacks that don't need heating or refrigeration. At select locations, participants will be provided breakfast and lunch. Camp officials said payment in full is required to reserve a spot and they will accept Las Vegas Urban League but parents must provide a current certificate of benefits designated to the specific site the child will be attending. You can register and learn more information here.

The full list of participating sites includes:

