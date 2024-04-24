Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Clark County hosting free Wetlands Park event on Saturday

Clark County Wetlands Park sign.png
Jordan Gartner/13 Action News
The Clark County Wetlands Park entrance.
Clark County Wetlands Park sign.png
Posted at 11:31 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 14:31:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can get up close and personal with different plants and animals throughout the Clark County Wetlands Park with a free event on Saturday, which is also World Migratory bird Day.

The county is teaming up with BioBlast to host science stations and interactive games.

There will also be guest scientists and naturalists that will help participants find and identify fish, bugs, plants, birds, and mammals.

There will also be live animal encounters with Wetlands Park Animal Ambassadors.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clark County Wetlands Park, which is located at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane, near Tropicana and Boulder Highway.

All activities are free and no advance registration is required.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH