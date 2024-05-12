Clark County hosting free concert at West Flamingo Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Parks and Recreation is hosting a free Music In The Park event on Friday, May 24.

Guests are invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy music from the Marilyn B. Band.

The Las Veags-based band sings different styles of music like funk, R&B, reggae, jazz, and Top 40 hits.

There will be free popcorn and snow cones, while supplies last, and tacos can be purchased from Taco24.

The event will be held at the West Flamingo Park, which is located at 6255 West Flamingo Road, on the corner of Flamingo and Jones.

The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and wrap up at 9:30 p.m.