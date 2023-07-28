Clark County hosting Dog Daze Of Summer at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County pooches and pups will soon get to spend time cooling off from the desert heat.

County officials are getting ready to host the "Dog Daze Of Summer", which will be at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility located at 8275 West Spring Mountain Road. That's on Sept. 9.

The event will include open swimming in the outdoor water park for the dogs. For the humans, there will be raffled while local businesses will be giving away free items.

Small dogs under 30 pounds will be allowed in the pool from 7 a.m. to 8 .m. Medium dogs from 30 to 65 pounds will be allowed in from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Large dogs over 65 pounds will be allowed in the pool from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

County officials said if your dog does not play well with other dogs, doesn't do well in loud environments, hates the water, or has displayed aggressive behavior, this might not be the event for them.

Pre-registration is required and is costs $7 per dog. Registration will not be available on the day of the event. The event is also limited to 100 dogs per session. Registration begins on Aug. 3 at 7 a.m.

Owners must also show proof of their dog's vaccinations before being admitted to the event.

You can learn more about the event and how to sign up