Clark County hosting Asian Cultural Heritage Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Clark County is hosting an Asian Cultural Heritage Festival.

That will be at Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, which is located at 3130 Mcleod Drive, near Desert Inn Road.

The free festival will feature traditional musicians, performances by local dancers, origami workshops, and face-painting. Attendees will also be able to sample free Asian cuisine from local vendors and food trucks, while supplies last.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 11.

Indoor activities will take place from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and outdoor entertainment will run from 6 p.m. until the event wraps up at 9 p.m.