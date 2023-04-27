City of North Las Vegas hosting Outdoor Movie Madness series

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is hosting its Outdoor Movie Madness series this summer.
The series runs through October with the fun kicking off at 6:30 p.m. each night with movies starting at dusk.
It's free to attend and officials said you can bring your own blankets and low-back chairs.
However, alcohol, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, high-back chairs, tables and umbrellas will not be allowed.
The first event is on Friday where officials will be showing "Paws Of Fury: The Legend of Hank" at Discovery Park.
That's at 2627 Nature Park Drive, which is near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and North Aliante Parkway.
You can see the rest of the Movie Madness schedule below.
- May 12 - Minions: Rise of Gru
Desert Horizons Park
3750 Simmons Street
- May 19 - Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Seastrand Park
6330 Camino Eldorado Parkway
- August 11 - Lightyear
Valley View Park
2000 Bennett Street
- August 25 - Vivo
Tom Williams Elementary School
3000 East Tonopah Avenue
- September 15 - Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Deer Springs Park
6550 Aviary Way
- September 22 - Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Theron Goynes Park
3909 West Washburn Road
- October 6 - DC League Of Super Pets
Harke Park
1401 East Tonopah Avenue