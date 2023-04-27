Watch Now
City of North Las Vegas hosting Outdoor Movie Madness series

Posted at 5:47 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 20:47:44-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is hosting its Outdoor Movie Madness series this summer.

The series runs through October with the fun kicking off at 6:30 p.m. each night with movies starting at dusk.

It's free to attend and officials said you can bring your own blankets and low-back chairs.

However, alcohol, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, high-back chairs, tables and umbrellas will not be allowed.

The first event is on Friday where officials will be showing "Paws Of Fury: The Legend of Hank" at Discovery Park.

That's at 2627 Nature Park Drive, which is near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and North Aliante Parkway.

You can see the rest of the Movie Madness schedule below.

  • May 12 - Minions: Rise of Gru
    Desert Horizons Park
    3750 Simmons Street
  • May 19 - Sonic The Hedgehog 2
    Seastrand Park
    6330 Camino Eldorado Parkway
  • August 11 - Lightyear
    Valley View Park
    2000 Bennett Street
  • August 25 - Vivo
    Tom Williams Elementary School
    3000 East Tonopah Avenue
  • September 15 - Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
    Deer Springs Park
    6550 Aviary Way
  • September 22 - Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
    Theron Goynes Park
    3909 West Washburn Road
  • October 6 - DC League Of Super Pets
    Harke Park
    1401 East Tonopah Avenue
