City of North Las Vegas hosting Outdoor Movie Madness series

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is hosting its Outdoor Movie Madness series this summer.

The series runs through October with the fun kicking off at 6:30 p.m. each night with movies starting at dusk.

It's free to attend and officials said you can bring your own blankets and low-back chairs.

However, alcohol, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, high-back chairs, tables and umbrellas will not be allowed.

The first event is on Friday where officials will be showing "Paws Of Fury: The Legend of Hank" at Discovery Park.

That's at 2627 Nature Park Drive, which is near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and North Aliante Parkway.

You can see the rest of the Movie Madness schedule below.

