City of Las Vegas hosting pop-ups at parks across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is hosting pop-up events at parks across the valley in May and June.
City officials said there will be sports, field day games, crafts, and other fun activities led by Parks and Recreation staff as well as community partners. However, the city said the program won't operate in inclement weather like extreme heat/cold, high winds and/or rain. You can see the full list of events below.
- May 19 - Gary Reese Freedom Park - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 20 - Durango Hills Park - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- May 23 - Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- May 24 - Police Memorial Park - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- May 25 - West Charleston Lions/Essex Circle Park - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- May 26 - Angel Park - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- May 27 - East Las Vegas Family Park - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 2 - Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 3 - Lorenzi Park - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 6 - Polly Gonzalez Memorial Park - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 7 - Rotary Park - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- June 8 - Trigono Hills Park - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 9 - Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- June 10 - Douglas A. Selby Park - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 13 - Baker Park - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 14 - Wayne Bunker Family Park - 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- June 15 - Gilcrease Brothers Park - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 16 - Rainbow Family Park - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 17 - Baker Park & Pool - 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- June 20 - Angel Park - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 21 - Gary Reese Freedom Park - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- June 22 - Bob Baskin Park - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 23 - Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- June 24 - Bruce Trent Park - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- June 27 - Patriot Community Park - 9:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m.
- June 28 - AnSan Sister City Park - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- June 29 - Bill Briare Family Park - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 30 - Buckskin Baskin Park - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.