LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is hosting a concert with Canadian performer Norman Foote.

Officials said he brings out "props with attitude" along with adaptation of popular limericks and nursery rhymes.

That's scheduled for June 3 at 2 p.m. the Charleston Heights Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale now for $12 each.

You can learn more here or purchase tickets at the Charleston Heights Arts Center.

That's at 800 S. Brush Street, which is near Charleston and Decatur.