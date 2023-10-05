City of Las Vegas hosting free Dia De Los Muertos celebration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's spooky season, which means it's time for the City of Las Vegas' annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration.

The event is free and open to the public and scheduled for Nov. 2 at Lorenzi Park.

The festival will have live entertainment, artisan vendors, food trucks, children's activities and an ofenda contest, which will be at the park's Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza. This year's entertainment features the Pacifico Dance Company.

To participate in the ofrenda contest, you can call (702) 229-2238 for a contest application. The application must be submitted by Oct. 20.

The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you want a few pointers on preparing your ofrenda, city officials are hosting a sugar skull art making workshop at the Charleston Heights Art Center on Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It costs $15 per person and includes all supplies. You can reserve your spot here.