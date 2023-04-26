City of Las Vegas hosting Dia Del Nino Festival on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Dia Del Nino festival is being held by the City of Las Vegas on Saturday.

The event will be at Garry Reese Freedom Park, which is located off of East Washington Avenue and North Pecos Road.

The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

Dia Del Nino is a traditional family holiday celebrated in Mexico that honors children and promotes their well-being.

"Children of all ages and their loved ones are invited to join us," Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said. "It brings me great joy to bring this fun-filled festival and a great movie in partnership with our community."

There will be live music, face-painting, arts and crafts and food.

When the sun goes down, families will be able to see the Pixar movie "Coco."

The event is free and open to the public.