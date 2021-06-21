City Of Henderson to host 'Star-Spangled Sky' fireworks extravaganza on July 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson announces its “Star-Spangled Sky 2021” will be celebrated on July 4 at 9 p.m. with a dazzling fireworks extravaganza launching from four separate locations throughout Henderson.

The firework spectacle will pop to the tune of a special patriotic soundtrack, which will be broadcasted on various iHeartRadio stations.

Residents and visitors will have a front-row view of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebrations regardless of their viewing area of choice within the city. The “Star-Spangled Sky” fireworks show will be launched from the following four locations:

M Resort Spa Casino 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson, NV 89044

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052

Lake Las Vegas 1300 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014

Galleria at Sunset 20 Costa del Lago, Henderson, NV 89011



To listen to the special patriotic soundtrack during the “Star-Spangled Sky” fireworks show, tune into the following iHeartRadio stations: