Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

City Of Henderson to host 'Star-Spangled Sky' fireworks extravaganza on July 4

items.[0].image.alt
jomar aplaon
Generic image of colorful fireworks display
fireworks new year's july 4 independence celebrate
Posted at 9:46 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 12:46:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson announces its “Star-Spangled Sky 2021” will be celebrated on July 4 at 9 p.m. with a dazzling fireworks extravaganza launching from four separate locations throughout Henderson.

The firework spectacle will pop to the tune of a special patriotic soundtrack, which will be broadcasted on various iHeartRadio stations.

Residents and visitors will have a front-row view of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebrations regardless of their viewing area of choice within the city. The “Star-Spangled Sky” fireworks show will be launched from the following four locations:

  • M Resort Spa Casino
    • 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson, NV 89044
  • Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino
    • 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
  • Lake Las Vegas
    • 1300 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014
  • Galleria at Sunset
    • 20 Costa del Lago, Henderson, NV 89011

To listen to the special patriotic soundtrack during the “Star-Spangled Sky” fireworks show, tune into the following iHeartRadio stations:

  • Sunny 106.5
  • 95.5 The Bull
  • Real 103.9
  • 93.1 The Mountain

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH