Cirque du Soleil offering special ticket packages to thank Nevada residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2023 is a special year for Cirque du Soleil.

Mystere, the first Cirque show on the Strip, is celebrating its 30th anniversary while O is turning 25 and Michael Jackson One is turning 10.

To say thank you for the support over the years, Cirque du Soleil is offering special ticket packages exclusively for Nevada residents.

According to the company, they will offer a limited time packages, which includes tickets to each of those three shows. It starts at $325 and packages can be purchased from Sept. 28 through Oct. 12. Guests can pick show dates between Oct. 16 and Dec. 20, 2023.

In addition, locals will be able to purchase tickets to all six Las Vegas productions for up to 30% off. The offer is valid for performances from Oct. 1 through Dec. 20, 2023 and must be purchased before Oct. 31.

You can buy tickets at VegasCirque.com.