Cirque du Soleil offering discounted tickets to Las Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cirque du Soleil is celebrating Cirque week and inviting guests to beat the heat this summer.

From Tuesday, June 11 through Monday, June 17, fans can pick up discounted tickets to several of the company's Las Vegas shows.

According to a press release, the following discounts will be offered for performances through December 20, 2024.



Up to 20% off tickets to select performances of "O" at the Bellagio

Up to 20% off tickets to select performances of "Michael Jackson ONE" at Mandalay Bay

Up to 30% off tickets to select performances of "KÀ" at MGM Grand

Up to 35% off tickets to select performances of "Mad Apple" at New York-New York

Up to 35% off tickets to select performances of "Mystère" at Treasure Island

Blackout dates may vary by show.

Tickets can be purchased at Cirque du Soleil's website.