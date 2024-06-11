Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Cirque du Soleil offering discounted tickets to Las Vegas shows

Cirque du Soleil - Michael Jackson ONE
Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil - Michael Jackson ONE
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jun 11, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cirque du Soleil is celebrating Cirque week and inviting guests to beat the heat this summer.

From Tuesday, June 11 through Monday, June 17, fans can pick up discounted tickets to several of the company's Las Vegas shows.

According to a press release, the following discounts will be offered for performances through December 20, 2024.

  • Up to 20% off tickets to select performances of "O" at the Bellagio
  • Up to 20% off tickets to select performances of "Michael Jackson ONE" at Mandalay Bay
  • Up to 30% off tickets to select performances of "KÀ" at MGM Grand
  • Up to 35% off tickets to select performances of "Mad Apple" at New York-New York
  • Up to 35% off tickets to select performances of "Mystère" at Treasure Island

Blackout dates may vary by show.
Tickets can be purchased at Cirque du Soleil's website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH