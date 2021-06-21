Cirque Du Soleil marks return of 'O' to the stage at Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 1, “O” by Cirque du Soleil will return to the stage in grand fashion with a visually spectacular processional throughout the Bellagio hotel-casino.

Led by a carousel horse, the cast and crew will parade and perform through the resort fully outfitted in the show’s surreal costumes as they ready themselves to make their first appearance back in the aquatic theater. Bellagio employees and Cirque du Soleil fans will line the parade route to officially welcome “O” back to the resort.

PREVIOUS: 'O' by Cirque Du Soleil welcomes audiences with splashy return beginning July 1

Following the processional, the cast and crew will be met in the theater by the CEOs of Cirque du Soleil and MGM Resorts International who will deliver remarks on the significance of the flagship show’s return to the stage, having performed more than 10,000 shows in front of more than 17 million guests.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m.