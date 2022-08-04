Circus Circus Las Vegas kicks off International Clown Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is celebrating International Clown Week and will be kicking things off with a celebration on Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Midway.

Attendees can watch circus acts that include the Circus Circus clowns, featuring Dave the Clown from the Ringling Brothers, who has been a clown for almost 30 years.

Other circus acts in the celebration will include the Flying Poemas, “America’s Got Talent” star Uzeyer Noruzov, his free ladder-man act, and more.

Circus Cirus’ celebration will continue all throughout International Clown Week, August 1-7.