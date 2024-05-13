Cinemark offering tickets for $1.75 to family-friendly movies this summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to "strong consumer demand", Cinemark is bringing back its popular Summer Movie Clubhouse.

The program will run from June 10 through August 15 and feature family-friendly movies.

Tickets are $1.75, plus taxes where applicable, and there is also special dollar-off pricing on kid's snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos.

Here is the 2024 movie lineup.



June 10 through June 13 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

June 17 through June 20 - Sonic the Hedgehog 2

June 24 through June 27 - Shrek

July 1 through July 4 - Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

July 8 through July 11 - The Lego Movie

July 15 through July 18 - Trolls Band Together

July 22 through July 25 - How to Train Your Dragon

July 29 through August 1 - Migration

August 5 through August 8 - Hotel Transylvania

August 12 through August 15 - Paddington 2

Tickets for Summer Movie Clubhouse showings will go on sale on Wednesday, May 15 at Cinemark.com, on the Cinemark app, and at participating Cinemark box offices.

When looking at the list of participating theaters, these are locations in the valley.



Henderson - Cinemark Cinedome Henderson 12

Las Vegas - Cinemark Century Orleans 18 and XD

Las Vegas - Cinemark Century Suncoast 16 and XD

Las Vegas - Cinemark Century Sam's Town 18

Las Vegas - Cinemark Century Santa Fe Station 16 and XD

Las Vegas - Cinemark Century South Point 16 and XD

You can learn more about the Summer Movie Clubhouse program here.