Chris Tucker, Missy Elliott, DL Hughley, Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week, another slate of performers announced they're coming to Las Vegas.

Comedian and actor Chris Tucker is returning to the Encore Theater at the Wynn for two performances: July 19 and July 20.

Tickets start at $60 and are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

🔭 JUST ANNOUNCED! 🔭@MissyElliott brings an 'Out Of This World' experience to Vegas with @ciara, @BustaRhymes and special guest @Timbaland! The tour lands at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 13th. Tickets available April 12th at 10am PT.



🎟️ ➡️ https://t.co/fdbNDbcWXv pic.twitter.com/Lt84B6nOv9 — T-Mobile Arena (@TMobileArena) April 8, 2024

Rapper Missy Elliott is about to headline the OUT OF THIS WORLD - The Missy Elliott Experience world tour.

She'll be joined by Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland.

"This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone 'firsts.' Being the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my first headline tour," Elliott said in a press release. "Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big and I had to do it with family!"

The trio is scheduled to stop in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 13.

Verizon is offering a special pre-sale event through 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. Live Nation and AXS customers will have access to a pre-sale event, starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

Comedian DL Hughley is scheduled to perform at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino on Friday, July 5.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale event, starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10. Club Serrano members, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and Pearl Concert Theater customers will have access to a pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11.

Tickets start at $40 and will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m on Friday, April 12.

The legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire is returning to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort for a limited engagement this fall.

The dates are scheduled for Oct. 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18, 19.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9 through 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 through the Citi Entertainment program. Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10. Venetian Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pres-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11. All pre-sales will end at 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 11.

Tickets start at $60 and will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12.