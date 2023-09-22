Watch Now
Chicago returning to Las Vegas valley for 10-day engagement at The Venetian

Chicago - Venetian
Posted at 5:47 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 20:47:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The iconic rock band behind hits like "Hard To Say I'm Sorry", "If You Leave Me Now", and "You're The Inspiration" are returning to the Las Vegas valley.

On Thursday, Chicago announced they'll be performing at The Venetian for a 10-day limited engagement.

The band was formed in Chicago, Illinois is 1967. The group has recorded 38 albums and has sold over 100,000,000 records.

According to a press release, this engagement will be the seventh year in a row they have returned to perform at The Venetian.

Shows are scheduled for:

  • Feb. 21, 23, 24, 28
  • March 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 9

Tickets start at $50 and are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

