Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Chef Rick Bayless opening new restaurant at Caesars Palace

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Rick Bayless
Posted at 7:48 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 22:48:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Palace is adding another restaurant to its portfolio, thanks to chef Rick Bayless.

It's called Tortazo and will be a fast-casual Mexican restaurant that features dishes like tortas, tacos, quesadillas, and house-made churros.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Caesars to open Tortazo," Bayless said in a press release. "The Caesars brand is synonymous with great hospitality, something that inspired the creation of Tortazo, so it feels like the perfect fit."

In addition to the Caesars Palace location, Bayless is also opening a Tortazo location at Harrah's Joliet in Illinois, which is right outside of Chicago.

As for the Las Vegas location, it's scheduled to open in late summer 2024.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH