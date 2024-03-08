Chef Rick Bayless opening new restaurant at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Palace is adding another restaurant to its portfolio, thanks to chef Rick Bayless.

It's called Tortazo and will be a fast-casual Mexican restaurant that features dishes like tortas, tacos, quesadillas, and house-made churros.

We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Michelin-starred Chef @Rick_Bayless to bring @Tortazo to the Palace this late summer ✨



Read more: https://t.co/rATc8oOHiy pic.twitter.com/2E5s9mzvwO — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) March 7, 2024

"I'm thrilled to partner with Caesars to open Tortazo," Bayless said in a press release. "The Caesars brand is synonymous with great hospitality, something that inspired the creation of Tortazo, so it feels like the perfect fit."

In addition to the Caesars Palace location, Bayless is also opening a Tortazo location at Harrah's Joliet in Illinois, which is right outside of Chicago.

As for the Las Vegas location, it's scheduled to open in late summer 2024.