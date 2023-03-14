Chef Martin Yan opens first Las Vegas restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chef Martin Yan has officially opened the doors at his first restaurant in Las Vegas.

It's called M.Y. Asia and it's at the Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The official grand opening was on Saturday with noodle-making demonstrations and a traditional lion dance.

And now for the lion dance!🦁🧧 pic.twitter.com/2UjthufNCK — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) March 12, 2023

"We want to take you on a culinary adventure of Asia. Our menu was selected by me and the chef team and we present to you our favorite dishes from different parts of Asia," Yan said. "My mission has always been to educate and entertain with food, so partnering with the leader in entertainment is the perfect choice."

Some of the menu items include Asian pickled vegetables, shrimp lettuce cups, the dim sum sampler, and the Thai yellow coconut curry chicken.

The restaurant will also include the Lucky Bell Bar featuring cocktails like the Kasama Mama, which features rum, ginger liqueur, and lime, and the Lychee in Paradise with vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and lychee juice.

You can learn more about the new restaurant or make a reservation here.