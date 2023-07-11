Cheap Trick bringing tour to the Palms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock fans are getting ready to "Surrender" to Cheap Trick as the iconic band gets ready to stop by the Las Vegas valley.

The band best known for songs like "I Want You To Want Me" and "Dream Police" are stopping by the Pearl Theater at the Palms on October 12.

Cheap Trick is hitting the road this October!



Pre-sale begins Weds 7/12 with code CTLIVE

All dates and ticket links here: https://t.co/W2h2WKqlNV pic.twitter.com/zQaQM489Xd — Cheap Trick (@cheaptrick) July 11, 2023

The band was originally formed in 1973 and released its first album in early 1977. Over the course of their career, the band has released 20 albums and in 2016, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

An artist presale runs from Wednesday at 10 a.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.