Cheap Trick bringing tour to the Palms

Cheap Trick
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 11, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock fans are getting ready to "Surrender" to Cheap Trick as the iconic band gets ready to stop by the Las Vegas valley.

The band best known for songs like "I Want You To Want Me" and "Dream Police" are stopping by the Pearl Theater at the Palms on October 12.

The band was originally formed in 1973 and released its first album in early 1977. Over the course of their career, the band has released 20 albums and in 2016, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

An artist presale runs from Wednesday at 10 a.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

