LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cellist HAUSER is bringing his tour to the Las Vegas Strip in 2024.

On Monday, the entertainer announced he is scheduled to perform at the Encore Theater at the Wynn on June 22, 2024.

HAUSER has spent 10 years as half of 2CELLOS and has branched out as a solo artist and visual concept creator.

He released his first solo album in 2020 with the release of "Classic" following by "The Player" in 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. and prices start at $49.95.