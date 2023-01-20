Celebration! Madonna adds second date on Las Vegas tour stop at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Demand for tickets to Madonna's Las Vegas tour stop led organizers to add a second show.

Live Nation announced a second date for the superstar's Celebration Tour on Thursday. It's one of13 North America dates added to the tour.

Tickets for the Oct. 8 show at T-Mobile Arena go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

"Following Madonna's viral video that announced the tour earlier this week, the response has been incredible, with fans looking forward to seeing the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time perform her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years in a live setting," tour organizers stated.

As a special guest, Bob the Drag Queen A.K.A. Caldwell Tidicue will join Madonna for all dates on the Celebration Tour, Live Nation stated.

Tickets for the newly added Oct. 8 engagement can be purchased through AXS.