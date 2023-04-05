Cathédrale restaurant to open at the Aria Resort on May 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Aria is welcoming another restaurant to the casino and resort.

The French-Mediterranean restaurant "Cathédrale" is set to open on May 1.

It honors the original location, which first opened in New York City's Lower East Side.

"It is thrilling to grow our offerings in Las Vegas and build on our existing relationship with MGM Resorts while delivering another spectacular dining destination to the city," Co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality Jason Strauss said.

The menu, created by Executive Chef Jason Hall, features coastal cuisine inspired by France, Spain, Italy, and Greece.

Some of the featured dishes include an omelette with creme fraiche, chives, fingerling potato chips and Kaluga caviar, whole Dover sole with lemon caper butter, and a 22-ounce prime aged ribeye with rotisserie leeks and sauce vert.

"The opening of Cathédrale further elevates Aria's dining offerings with its visually stunning setting complemented by a highly curated menu, unparalleled service and an energy that will attract guests to return time and again," Aria President and COO Anton Nikodemus said.

The restaurant is located off the resort's main lobby and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant will be open until 11 p.m.

You can learn more information and make reservations here.