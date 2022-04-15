Bunny Express offers train rides, Easter Bunny photo ops in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Bunny Train will be available Friday and Saturday and will not only give a 30-minute train ride but also teach people about Boulder City and its railroad history.

The Bunny Express runs on April 15 and April 16 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Once off the train patrons have access to a photo op with the Easter Bunny and a BBQ pork, chicken sandwich, or a hot dog.

Tickets range from $30 to $45 for adults and $25 to $40 for children.

Those who elect for the first-class service will have an open-air or closed dining car alongside a tent and table service for food and drinks. Coach customers have access to an open-air or enclosed car and must stand in line for food and drinks.

Interested parties can book their tickets online here.

