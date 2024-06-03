Buddy Valastro opening pizzeria at Caesars Palace this fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is getting ready to open another venue on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Thursday, Caesars Entertainment announced Buddy V's Pizzeria will be opening at Caesars Palace.

"From our signature pizzas and sandwiches to our homemade mozzarella, each item on our menu reflects a piece of our family's culinary tradition," Valastro said in a press release. "We're excited to share our favorite pastries and desserts, serving up slices of happiness with every order and inviting everyone to be part of our extended family."

This summer, Buddy V’s Pizzeria by @CakeBossBuddy is coming to the Palace 🍕



Buddy V's Pizzeria is redefining the traditional New York-style pizza experience with a menu that will include authentic Jersey-style sandwiches, breakfast items, and desserts.

"Buddy's passion for food is evident in everything he makes, and we are proud to have a talented chef like Buddy V join our already spectacular roster of talent at Caesars Palace," said Terrence O'Donnell, SVP and General Manager of Caesars Palace. "We are making exciting changes to the Forum Food Hall, and Buddy V's Pizzeria will be a great addition for guests seeking a convenient and delicious option."

The pizzeria will be located in the Forum Food Hall of Caesars Palace and take over the space that was formerly occupied by DiFara Pizza.

Buddy V's Pizzeria is scheduled to open this fall.

Valastro already has several locations on the Strip, including PizzaCake at Harrah's, Buddy's Jersey Eats and The Boss Café at The LINQ, and Buddy V's Ristorante and Carlo's Bakery at the Venetian.