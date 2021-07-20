Watch
Bruno Mars pushing back select July performances to August

Kevin Winter
<p>LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Bruno Mars speaks onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 14:11:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bruno Mars will be postponing this weekend's upcoming performances on the Las Vegas Strip.

Representatives say due to unforeseen circumstances, Mars is postponing his July 23-24 performances at Park Theater and will reschedule these dates to Aug. 27-28.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, according to a news release about the changes, with no action needed.

Should ticket purchasers not be able to attend, a refund can be requested until Aug. 13. However, once the refund window is closed, all sales are final.

Guests who purchased “A Trip to Mars” Luxury VIP Experience should call 866-882-0432 to discuss options.

