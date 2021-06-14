Bruno Mars announces additional shows in Las Vegas

Following the immediate sell-out of his six July shows, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars has confirmed four additional 2021 performances at Park MGM. The new dates at Park Theater are:
- Friday, July 30
- Saturday, July 31
- Friday, Aug. 13
- Saturday, Aug. 14
Tickets for all shows start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.
M life Rewards loyalty members will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. To join the M life Rewards program, or for more information, visit mlife.com.