Bruno Mars announces additional shows in Las Vegas

Following the immediate sell-out of his six July shows, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars has confirmed four additional 2021 performances at Park MGM. The new dates at Park Theater are:

Friday, July 30

Saturday, July 31

Friday, Aug. 13

Saturday, Aug. 14

Tickets for all shows start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com .

