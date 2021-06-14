Watch
Bruno Mars announces additional shows in Las Vegas

Kevin Winter
<p>LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Bruno Mars speaks onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 13:23:52-04

Following the immediate sell-out of his six July shows, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars has confirmed four additional 2021 performances at Park MGM. The new dates at Park Theater are:

  • Friday, July 30
  • Saturday, July 31
  • Friday, Aug. 13
  • Saturday, Aug. 14

Tickets for all shows start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

M life Rewards loyalty members will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. To join the M life Rewards program, or for more information, visit mlife.com.

