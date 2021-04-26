Watch
PositivelyLVDining and Entertainment

Actions

Bruno Mars to return to Las Vegas with July performances at Park MGM

items.[0].image.alt
Denise Truscello
<p>Bruno Mars performs on New Years Eve at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.</p>
Bruno Mars performing in Las Vegas for New Year's Eve
Posted at 9:01 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 12:03:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Park MGM is planning on welcoming back Bruno Mars to Las Vegas with scheduled performances set to start in July.

The Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino reports the 11-time Grammy winner will begin his return with shows slated for July 3 and 4 at the Park Theater.

Tickets will go on sale starting April 30 at 10 a.m. Vegas time here starting at $99.50, plus taxes and fees.

LIST: Shows, conventions, festivals & sporting events returning to Las Vegas valley

Additional performances are also scheduled for July 9, 10, 23 and 24 with a 9 p.m. starting time.

Mars is known for such hits as "Just the Way You Are," Uptown Funk," and "24K Magic." He has previously performed multiple times in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH