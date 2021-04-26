Bruno Mars to return to Las Vegas with July performances at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Park MGM is planning on welcoming back Bruno Mars to Las Vegas with scheduled performances set to start in July.

The Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino reports the 11-time Grammy winner will begin his return with shows slated for July 3 and 4 at the Park Theater.

Tickets will go on sale starting April 30 at 10 a.m. Vegas time here starting at $99.50, plus taxes and fees.

Additional performances are also scheduled for July 9, 10, 23 and 24 with a 9 p.m. starting time.

Mars is known for such hits as "Just the Way You Are," Uptown Funk," and "24K Magic." He has previously performed multiple times in Las Vegas.