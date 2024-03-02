Bruno Mars adding 12 new Las Vegas performances, opens The Pinky Ring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Musician Bruno Mars is extending his residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and announcing 12 new performance dates.

The 14-time GRAMMY winner is seven years into his residency at the venue. You can see the latest dates below.



June 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

August 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31

September 1

Tickets are on sale now and start at $225.

Mars recently opened a new cocktail lounge and jazz bar at the Bellagio. It's called The Pinky Ring.

Bruno Mars opens The Pinky Ring at the Bellagio

"I've been performing in Vegas for years and I've always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I'm in town, a place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails," Mars said. "The Pinky Ring is that."

The venue is on the casino floor and located at the former Lily Bar & Lounge space.

The Pinky Ring officially opened to the public on Feb. 12 with The Hooligans as the resident house band for the first two weeks.

Other famous faces who have stopped by so far include Janelle Monáe, Babyface, T-Pain, Gayle King, Jason and Lauren Kenedy, Kerrueche Tran, Wilmer Valderrama, Lucky Daye, and Lady Gaga.