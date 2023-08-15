Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas selling 'One Way Tickets' to see The Darkness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It may be 20 years since The Darkness unveiled their debut album "Permission To Land" but the band is still rocking and rolling their way around the world.

That includes a stop in the Las Vegas valley. The band, best known for their song "I Believe In A Thing Called Love", is scheduled to hit the stage at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Oct. 8.

"When Permission to Land landed, we were bathed in shock and awe. As if by magic, rock wasn't dead! Fun wasn't banned! Spandex was almost acceptable again," said frontman Justin Hawkes. "Well guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please, squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next 20!"

In addition to playing songs of their first album, the band said they're have a bonus "Best of the Rest" set with other fan favorites from their six other albums.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $35.