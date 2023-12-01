Broadway In The HOOD hosting 'The Color Purple' fundraising event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Broadway In The HOOD is celebrating the premiere of "The Color Purple" as well as raising money for their theater program.

That's set for Saturday, Dec. 9 with performances scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Before each screening, original cast members from Broadway In The HOOD's stage production of "The Color Purple". will perform songs from the show and have an open discussion about the importance of African American presence in films and television as well as the power of positivity in the entertainment industry.

That pre-show entertainment is scheduled to start 30 minutes before the movie.

Tickets are $25 and will be available online at broadwayinthehood.org.

The money will go towards the organization's Legacy Theatre Las Vegas Capital Campaign Project. It was launched in May 2023 to raise $25 million for The Legacy Theatre. That venue will become the organization's first-ever hub for education, training, performing arts, and community outreach.