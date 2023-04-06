Broadway In The Hood hosting free performances of "Jesus Christ Superstar"

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Broadway In The Hood is hosting free performances of the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" over Easter weekend.

Those shows will be at The Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort.

Friday's performance is at 8 p.m. and Saturday's performance is at 3 p.m.

Broadway In The Hood

The shows will be led by Torrey Russell, the founding artistic director of Broadway In The Hood and a Tony Award nominee.

"Jesus Christ Superstar has always been one of my favorite musicals and we are honored to present our modern take on this classic that has truly stood the test of time," Russell said. "We are honored to pay homage to the beautiful music and lyrics of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. There is no better time than the present to present the musical that changed my life forever."

TV, film, and Tony Award-winning actor Ben Vereen has worked with the organization. He originated the role of Judas Iscariot.

Father of five and local law enforcement office Alfonso Brooks will be stepping into his shoes in this production and portraying Judas.

Justin J. Ash will be playing Jesus of Nazareth. The organization said he's been Broadway In The Hood for more than eight years and has been the vocal coach for the annual musical theatre youth summer camp.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis but you do need to reserve your seats.

Organizers said you can reserve four seats per order and they will be confirmed through email.