Bret Michaels bringing "Parti-Gras" Tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Poison frontman Bret Michaels is ready to come back to Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday with a special concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

"I have not performed in Las Vegas since the Stadium Tour show and the fans are always insanely great," Michaels said. "We 1,000% plan on throwing a full-on party with all-killer hits, no filler, plus food, drinks & gaming, all in my true 'Nothin' But A Good Time' style."

Michaels said he will also be joined by his good friend and special guest Edwin McCain, who is best known for his hit song "I'll Be".

Tickets are on sale now and start at $49.

According to casino officials, there will also be property-wide activations leading up to Michaels' show. Mohegan Casino will be giving away a custom Bret Michaels Blackjack Felt, which is signed by Michaels, after the show. All Momentum members will receive one free drawing entry. They add everyone is welcome to sign up for free at the Cashiers Cage.

Casino officials add that guests that are 21 and older can try special "Pick Your Poison" drink specials across the property. That includes the Roses' Thorn at Casa Calavera, the Bret Michaels' Cuba Libre at The Bar at Commons Club, The Bret Michaels Kassi at Kassi Beach House, and the Fallen Angel at One Steakhouse.