Bourbon St. Parade bar preparing to open on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Big Easy is meeting the Las Vegas Strip as a new bar gets ready to make its debut.

Bourbon St. Parade will be at the Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Horseshoe Las Vegas. Bar officials said there will be live music all-day, every-day and daily second line parades featuring a marching brass band led by a grand marshal.

"My experience with New Orleans' rich culture and legendary music inspired me to share this NOLA entertainment and cocktail destination, where guests can drink, dine, dance and party in a parade," said founder Jason Boso. "Soon, Las Vegas residents and visitors will get to have the authenticity of the best culture in America without having to leave Sin City."

The bar will have draft cocktails, including frozen Irish coffee and unique drinks like the Dreamsicle Fizz. On some drinks, guests will also be able to order custom printed images as an edible topper. Bourbon St. Parade will also serve some New Orleans-inspired snacks like red beans and rice for $5.

Admission to the bar will be free. However, it's for guests that are at least 21 years old.

Bar officials said an official opening date will be announced soon.