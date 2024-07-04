Watch Now
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too $hort headlining Nightmare on Q Street at Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena
Nightmare on Q Street 2024
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jul 03, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the biggest names in old school hip-hop are coming to the valley for Nightmare on Q Street.

The event will be at the Orleans Arena on Saturday, November 2.

The show will be headlined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, a group that was formed in Cleveland, Ohio in 1991.

They will share the stages with artists, including Too $hort, Xzibit, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound, Kurupt, Lighter Shade of Brown, and The Luniz.

The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $43 and are on sale now.

