Bojangles announces first two Las Vegas locations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans are continuing to move forward for multiple Bojangles locations across the Las Vegas valley.

Last July, the restaurant chain announced they had signed a development agreement to bring 20 new restaurants to the Southern Nevada. On Thursday, they confirmed the first two locations.

According to Anthony Hama, the Managing Director of Development Opportunities for Kingsbarn Realty Capital, the restaurants will be in the Enterprise area at 215 & Decatur Blvd. and the southeast corner of Blue Diamond & Rainbow Blvd.

"The team has undergone preliminary approvals with Clark County and is anticipating construction on the first development site to commence within the next four to six months," Hama said. "At this time, the first two Bojangles locations in Enterprise may open as early as the end of 2024 or early 2025."

Bojangles was founded in 1977 and is based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. There are currently over 800 locations in 12 states.