Bobby Flay opening new restaurant at Caesars Palace

Posted at 2:29 PM, May 16, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is bringing another restaurant to Caesars Palace.

On Tuesday, he announced that Brasserie B is set to open later this year.

Flay said the menu will be his twist on French cuisine and feature "signature twists on classic frites, unique raw bar selections, a variety of starters and entrees and decadent desserts."

The venue will feature an L-shaped, 20-seat bar along with a 140-seat dining room with blown glass chandeliers, cane-backed cafe chairs and handmade subway tile.

"The design of Brasserie B by Bobby Flay will entice that classic Parisian feel," Flay said. "The energy will be bustling with casual professionalism and the food will be a mix of staples and flavor surprises I've become known for over the years."

The restaurant will open in the Old Homestead space near Montecristo Cigar Bar and Nobu Hotel and Restaurant & Lounge.

