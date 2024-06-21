Block party coming to downtown Las Vegas presented by Life is Beautiful organizers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new block party is coming to downtown Las Vegas this fall hosted by the experienced team at Life is Beautiful.

The Big Beautiful Block Party is set to span two days and feature lower ticket prices, no overlapping sets and an intimate atmosphere.

Organizers also confirmed that there are no plans to hold a Life is Beautiful Festival this year but that this block party is not intended to replace the festival.

"For now, it gives us the opportunity to continue the annual tradition of gathering in Downtown Las Vegas to uplift one another, to express ourselves, and to connect," organizers wrote in a release Friday.

The block party is scheduled for Sept. 27-28, with two-day passes starting at $199. A full lineup is expected to be announced on Tuesday, June 25.