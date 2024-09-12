Black Eyed Peas, Jerry Seinfeld, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more announce Vegas dates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Entertainment Capital of the World is getting ready to welcome more artists who are coming to town with new shows and residencies.

Let's take a closer look at some of the acts that have been recently announced.

Black Eyed Peas, Planet Hollywood, Bakkt Theater

"I Gotta Feeling" that the Black Eyed Peas are ready to bring that "Boom Boom Pow" to Planet Hollywood.

The group is launching a new residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood.

“Our first residency in Las Vegas gives Black Eyed Peas the opportunity to do what we do best, to dream up something brand new and creative that pushes the boundaries of the live show experience," frontman will.i.am said. "We draw inspiration from Disney rides, Las Vegas shows, concerts, AI and technology. We will reinvent how we perform, creating an interactive show, a journey to 3008 that is both a concert and play. I can’t wait for the world to see what we cook up in Las Vegas.”

So far, 15 dates have been announced, which you can see below.



Feb. 2025: 15, 16, 19, 21, 22

March 2025: 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

May 2025: 24, 25, 28, 30, 31

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

Ben Schwartz, Cosmopolitan, The Chelsea

The "Ben Schwartz & Friends Comedy Tour" is scheduled to stop at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The actor and comedian has been seen in projects like "Space Force", "Renfield", and "The Afterparty". He is also the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in both Paramount movies.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

M Resort

If you're looking for a blast from the past, "You Can Run" to the M Resort to catch A Flock Of Seagulls.

The popular 1980s band is scheduled to perform at the casino's M Pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 2.

They'll be joined by STRANGELOVE - The Depeche Mode Experience, a tribute band that plays hits from the legendary English group.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $29.

Lee Cherry

Entertainment legend Donny Osmond is extending his residency at the Harrah's Las Vegas showroom through June 2025.

You can see the list of newly-announced dates below.



February 2025: 11-15, 18-22, 25-28

March 2025: 1, 4-8, 18-22, 25-29

April 2025: 8-12, 15-19, 22-26

May 2025: 6-10, 13-17, 20-24, 27-31

June 2025: 3-7

Tickets for those dates are scheduled to go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

If you're ready to "Get Down" with rapper Nas, you'll be able to check out another set of shows at the Wynn's Encore Theater.

He recently sold out three shows as he took the stage backed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

Nas will return with three performances, which are scheduled for February 5, 7, and 8.

"I could get used to doing this Vegas thing," Nas said last month.

Tickets for all performances are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

After performing over 100 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, comedian Jerry Seinfeld is signing up for more.

He is announcing six additional performances that are coming up in 2025.



May 2, 3

Sept. 5, 6

Oct. 10, 11

Tickets are on sale now and start at $84.

The sounds of the holidays will fill the air at The Orleans Arena when the Trans-Siberian Orchestra stops by on Friday, Nov. 29.

There will be two "Lost Christmas Eve" shows, with one scheduled at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $50 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

Actor and musician Ryan Bingham is returning to Las Vegas with The Texas Gentlemen during National Finals Rodeo Season.

He's scheduled to perform at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $43.

Chances are if you've ever scrolled through Instagram or TikTok and spotted a video of a female violin player, which has hundreds of thousands of views, it was probably Lindsay Stirling.

The viral violinist is bringing her North American Snow Waltz Tour to The Venetian Theatre on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.

Tickets start at $65 and are on sale now.