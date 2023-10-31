Black Crowes to take the stage at Palms Casino Resort during Super Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock 'n Roll revitalists The Black Crowes announced their return to the Las Vegas Valley in 2024 on Tuesday.

The legends will return for back-to-back performances at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort during Super Bowl weekend on Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Fans can expect to heat their iconic chart-topping hits, such as "Shake Your Money Maker" and their take on Otis Redding's "Hard to Handle."

The Black Crowes return to Las Vegas Super Bowl weekend for a limited two show run, 2/9 + 2/10 at the Pearl Concert Theatre at @Palms



Tickets on sale this Friday, 11/3 at 10am PT at https://t.co/dyEP8lPtON pic.twitter.com/H8IazIB0Qx — TheBlackCrowes (@theblackcrowes) October 31, 2023

Doors are set to open at 7 p.m. for both shows.

Tickets starting at $65 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.