Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Black Crowes to take the stage at Palms Casino Resort during Super Bowl weekend

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Chris Robinson
Posted at 9:35 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 12:35:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock 'n Roll revitalists The Black Crowes announced their return to the Las Vegas Valley in 2024 on Tuesday.

The legends will return for back-to-back performances at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort during Super Bowl weekend on Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Fans can expect to heat their iconic chart-topping hits, such as "Shake Your Money Maker" and their take on Otis Redding's "Hard to Handle."

Doors are set to open at 7 p.m. for both shows.

Tickets starting at $65 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH